Photo: Issa Aliga/Daily Monitor

Police at the fate of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital (file photo).

Masaka — Police in Masaka were by last evening still holding five people including four senior administrators of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for allegedly mismanaging over Shs5.8 billion which was earmarked for development projects at the hospital.

The suspects who were being held at Masaka Central Police Station, according to police sources are the hospital director Dr Florence Tugumisirize, principal administrator Eliezer Mugisha and other senior officials; Dr Kamara Oyesiga, Dr Dismus Wandera and Mr Milton Ondama.

The officials were arrested on orders of Mr Collins Karugaba, an auditor from State House who found gaps in the books of accounts of the hospital.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that more than Shs5.8 billion is missing and none of the administrators could explain how the funds were utilised.

Mr Karugaba said some of the missing funds were wired to the hospital accounts for construction works which government has been carrying out at the hospital since 2013.

Mr Maxwell Ogwal, the southern regional Police Commander said they received a directive from State House Health Monitoring Unit to arrest the suspects after failing to account for the said funds.

He said some of the missing funds were supposed to construct a five storied building that houses a modern maternity ward and children's' ward intended to decongest the current maternity and children's ward at the regional main hospital.

"The police special investigations unit at Kireka sent detectives to Masaka that we assisted in arresting the hospital administrators who are implicated in misappropriating the funds," Mr Ogwal said.

Moses Kakiryo, the officer in charge of Masaka Police Station, said that Police had already recorded statements from the suspects adding that further investigations into the case were underway.

Efforts to talk to the suspects were futile as they were barred from speaking to journalists.

The said complex was designed to have a capacity of 412 beds and it was expected to cost at least Shs10 billion.

Construction works started in March 2014 and the project was expected to be completed last year.

However, construction is so far half way which raised suspicion that the administrators could have diverted the funds to their individual benefits.

Masaka hospital was constructed in 1929 as a clinic for syphilis patients before it was later elevated to a referral level in 1995 to offer services to the greater southern region districts.

However, the facility is currently faced with space constraints which prompted government to source funding from donors to erect more structures. The Japanese government was the first to intervene and constructed a multi-billion outpatient and health complex building.

Recently, the hospital also received funding from the Pakistani University of Lahore to build a diagnostic and imaging centre, a cardiac centre and upgrading the hospital. The construction of the four-storied diagnostic centre and a medical college that will use Masaka Hospital as a teaching facility, are both ongoing.