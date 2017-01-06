Algeria: Sellal Receives Special Envoy of Ghanaian President to President Bouteflika

Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal received Thursday, in Algiers, James Victor Gbeho, the special envoy of President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, to President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, said a communiqué of the Prime Minister's Office.

"During this audience, the issues relating to the situation in Africa, the functioning of the African institutions were broached, before the holding of the 28th African Union Summit," said the source, adding that this audience also "allowed discussing issues of common interest and particularly the situation in the sub-region."

The audience was held in the presence of Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra.