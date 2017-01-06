Botswana: Multitudes Pay Homage to Kgosi Modise

Selebi Phikwe — Kgosi Oletile Modisa of Serule was laid to rest at his village cemetery on Monday. Kgosi Modisa was born on February 7, 1961 and died on December 25, 2016.

Many speakers at the funeral that was held at the village kgotla described him as a humble and caring person.

Speakers ranging from family members, senior government officials, members of Ntlo ya Dikgosi to politicians described him as a selfless person who cared about other people.

He was described as a humble and loving person who rarely got into conflict with anyone.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Development and Food Security who is also Member of Parliament for Serowe North Mr Kgotla Autlwetse said Kgosi Modisa was a selfless leader.

He mentioned that to demonstrate that Mr Modisa had a heart for people and helping others, Mr Modisa resigned from his lucrative job as a researcher under the then Ministry of Agriculture where he received a good salary and settled for a lesser salary as a village kgosi.

He said Mr Modisa was also a farmer who had passion for agronomy and animal husbandry.

He said Kgosi Modisa also played a role in many government initiatives, such as being an adjudicator in international agriculture shows held in the country.

He said since he was an expert in agricultural issues, he was in most instances called in to give advise to government on agriculture issues.

For his part, Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development and also MP for Mmadinare Mr Kefentse Mzwinila said Mr Modisa was an asset to the nation and not only people of Serule and his family.

He mentioned that Kgosi Modisa contributed towards the growth and development of agriculture in the country as an agricultural scientist.

Meanwhile Bangwato Tribal Authority Kgosi Serogola Seretse and Member of Ntlo Ya Dikgosi Phokontsi Seeletso who were representing Bangwato Royal also conveyed their condolonses to the deceased family.

They also described him as a loving and caring person.

They told maltitudes of mourners at the funeral that the loss of Kgosi Modisa was not only loss to the family and people of Serule but to the whole country as he had immense knowledge and skill in regard to agriculture and contributed to the growth of agriculture sector.

Mr Seno Mokhondo who is an uncle to Kgosi Modisa said Kgosi Modisa contributed to the development of Serule and upliftment of lives of people of Serule.

He said Kgosi Modisa played a pivotal role n the building of the village kgotla.

He also encouraged residents of Serule and Batswana in general to take agriculture seriously and contribute towards food security in the country.

Meanwhile Dr Letlogile Modisa who is the younger brother to Kgosi Modisa stated that his brother started his education at Serule Primary School but moved to Gaborone to complete his PSLE at Camp Primary School in 1974.

He said Mr Modisa completed his secondary education at Lobatse Secondary School in 1979.

Kgosi Modisa, he said went on to pursue a certificate in agriculture course at Botswana Agriculture College where after completing the certificate, he furthered his education and obtained a Diploma in Agriculture.

After completing his diploma, Mr Modisa went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science (agriculture) degree at Wye College in England and completed his studies in 1995.

Dr Modisa further indicated that after graduating at Wye College, Kgosi Modisa furthered his studies where he completed his Masters of Science in Agriculture (weed science) at University of Melbourne in Australia.

Dr Modisa also mentioned that Kgosi Modisa started working in the Ministry of Agriculture under the Department of Agriculture Research in 1982 based at Sebele where he worked for 19 years until 2001.

He said in July 2001, Mr Modisa was then appointed as Kgosi of Serule to continue leading the people of Serule following the death of his father Kgosi Gabana Modisa in 1996.

Kgosi Modisa is survived by his wife Mositi, son Gabana, two step children, mother, two elder sisters, a younger brother and sister.

He also leaves behind four nephews and 13 nieces.

The funeral was attended by third President Mr Festus Mogae, Former Vice President Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe, Former Minister of Defence,Justice and Security Mr Ramadeluka Seretse, Former Governor of Bank of Botswana Ms Linah Mohohlo, former Palapye MP Mr Boyce Sebetela, senior government officials, Members of Ntlo Ya Dikgosi, dikgosi and councillors.

Source : BOPA