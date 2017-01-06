Botswana: UDC Chooses Segokgo for Bye-Election

Gaborone — Botswana National Front (BNF) activist and businessman Mr Kenneth Segokgo will represent the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in the Tlokweng constituency parliamentary bye-election.

This was announced through a statement on Wednesday by BNF publicity secretary Mr Justice Hunyepa, who explained that the choice of Mr Segokgo followed a series of consultations within the constituency.

"It is our pleasure and honour at the Botswana National Front, and on behalf of the Umbrella for Democratic Change and indeed our other comrades in the opposition, to announce the appointment of comrade Kenneth Masego Segokgo as UDC candidate for the anticipated 2017 Tlokweng constituency bye-election.

The choice of comrade Segokgo came after a marathon series of consultations within the constituency."

Mr Hunyepa says the constituency committee has already communicated the decision with other party structures.

A former school teacher at Mater Spei College in Francistown, Mr Segokgo currently serves as the constituency chairperson for BNF in Tlokweng.

He has also worked for several years at the National Blood Transfusion Centre before venturing into business.

The Tlokweng constituency parliamentary seat fell vacant last month after the death of Botswana National Front MP, Ms Same Bathobakae.

Source : BOPA