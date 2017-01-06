Rwanda: Espoir Seek to Bounce Back Against Kiyovu

After their unbeaten run was halted by APR last weekend, Espoir FC will be seeking to return to winning ways when they take on SC Kiyovu in the national football league at Mumena Stadium in Nyamirambo, today.

Hosts Kiyovu are in eighth place with 15 points after four wins, three draws and four loses while the visitors Espoir, who lost against APR, are fifth with 20 points after winning five and drawing five games.

Espoir head coach Jimmy Ndayizeye warned that the team is ready to get back to winning ways against SC Kiyovu.

"We will go into the game looking for nothing less than a win and I believe we will be able to do that, we lost to APR but that's history, we must look forward to the next game," he said.

The Burundian tactician added that, "We were disappointed to lose our unbeaten record, but that was bound to happen at some point because we knew we could not go the whole season unbeaten."

However, his counterpart of SC Kiyovu, Aloys Kanamugire said he badly needs to win the game and close the gap on top teams.

"We have prepared well but we are also aware that Espoir will be tough as they try to recover from their defeat to APR, we will need to be careful and defend well," he noted.

Espoir will be without key player and top scorer with four goals, Sadam Nyandwi, who is suspended while SC Kiyovu will be relying on Jean Claude Nizeyimana, who has scored five goals from 11 matches.

On Saturday, reigning champions APR face an uphill task against AS Kigali at Kigali Regional Stadium; Bugesera will be hosting Kirehe at Nyamata ground; Musanze FC will be away to Amagaju in Nyamagabe District while Police FC and Sunrise will be up against each other at Kicukiro stadium.

Action will continue on Sunday with table leaders Rayon Sports hosting bottom-placed Pepiniere at Kigali Regional Stadium; while Gicumbi will be using their home ground for the first time this season when they host Mukura.

At Umuganda Stadium, it will be the first Rubavu derby of the season as eleventh-placed Etincelles (13 points) take on Marines, who are 13th with 11 points.

Rayon Sports lead the standings with 29 points, two ahead of arch-rivals APR FC while AS Kigali are third with 23 points.

League table

Team PD W D L Pts

Rayon Sports 11 9 2 0 29

APR FC 11 8 3 0 27

AS Kigali 11 7 2 2 23

Police FC 11 6 3 2 21

Espoir 11 5 5 1 20

Bugesera 11 5 3 3 18

Sunrise FC 11 4 4 3 16

SC Kiyovu 11 4 3 4 15

Musanze 11 4 2 5 14

Etincelles 11 4 1 6 13

Mukura 11 3 4 4 13

Kirehe FC 11 3 2 6 11

Marines 11 3 2 6 11

Amagaju 11 2 2 7 8

Gicumbi 11 1 1 9 4

Pepiniere 11 0 1 10 1

SC Kiyovu vs Espoir 3:30pm

Saturday

APR FC vs AS Kigali

Bugesera vs Kirehe FC

Amagaju vs Musanze

Police FC vs Sunrise FC

Sunday

Etincelles vs Marines

Rayon Sports vs Pepiniere

Gicumbi FC vs Mukura