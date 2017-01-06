Gaborone — Township Rollers head coach, Mark Harrison has terminated his contract with the BTC Premiership champions to take up a technical director post at Baroka FC in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa.

Rollers president, Jagdish Shah announced in a brief statement on Monday that Harrison, who penned a fresh two-year contract in June, had accepted a job offer in South Africa.

"I would like to inform that Mark Harrison is offered an opportunity in PSL in South Africa and after much consideration, he has decided to move on," Shah said.

The English born coach joined Rollers in June 2015 from Zimbabwe Premier League Club CAPS United and guided the Gaborone west giants to a record 13th top flight title last season.

He was subsequently voted Premier League coach of the season.

Mapalastina started this season slowly, but have now gained momentum and currently lay in second place on the BTC Premiership log standings, two points behind Orapa United.

The club said assistant coach Mogomotsi Mpote will take charge of first team activities on interim basis.

Rollers will resume their BTC Premiership programme with a clash against Gilport Lions at Molepolole Sports Complex on January 14.

Source : BOPA