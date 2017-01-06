5 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Harare Woman Denies Sex With Mentally Ill Boy Aged 13

A 13-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually abused by a Mabvuku woman suffers from mental health problems, a local court heard Wednesday.

Trial of the case opened with the woman, aged 28, denying the charges saying there was bad blood between her and the woman who told the complainant's mother about the alleged offence.

The woman also told the court that the same boy had told her that the chief witness and whistle blower, one Maggie Shonhiwa, also raped him.

Medical and psychiatric reports produced in court confirmed that the boy is mentally ill.

Giving evidence, Shonhiwa told court that the boy opened up without anyone's influence.

"I was plaiting my friend's daughter's hair when the complainant came asking for peaches," she said.

"We were in the company of other two women ... he then said he wanted to report a certain woman who sexually abused him when we were talking about another story of a boy who sexually abused his friends in our neighbourhood."

She continued: "We then asked him what he meant then he narrated his ordeal.

"He said the accused called him into her house and undressed him. She then laid him down and sat on top of him before she raped him.

"The complainant even demonstrated how she made coital movements and sexual moans while she told him that she wanted him to become her mother's son in law."

Later that day, according to Shonhiwa, the accused woman called her to her home.

She said the accused said the boy was alleging that Shonhiwa had raped him, prompting her to approach the boy's mother since he had made the same allegations against the accused.

However, upon questioning even by authorities the boy maintained that the accused was the only one who severally abused him.

