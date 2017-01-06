6 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: MMM Asks Nigerian Participants to 'Promo Tasks'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ahead of the restart of the Ponzi scheme Mavordi Mondial Movement (MMM) on 14 January, promoters have issued instructions to its participants whose accounts were frozen, to perform "Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM Community Development."

In the MMM message, subscribers are told to perform tasks, both online and offline, to promote the scheme and drive "traffic and participation" by the time the restriction on the account is lifted.

"Being an MMM member implies not only opportunities, but also a responsibility for the state and development of the MMM Community", the message said.

The information raises hopes of the almost three million Nigerians who invested in the scheme, following the ban on withdrawals on December 3, 2016.

On January 2, the scheme on its official Twitter handle, @MMMNigeriaHelp disclosed that participants' accounts will be unfrozen on January 14.

Some of the participants have taken to social media to give reasons why the scheme should return.

MMM was a Russian company that perpetrated one of the world's largest Ponzi schemes of all time, in the 1990s. By different estimates from five to 40 million people lost up to $10 billion. The exact figures are not known even to the founders.

The scheme was banned in some African countries but has spread to Ghana and Kenya.

Nigeria

Uganda Cranes Crowned Best Team in 2016

The Uganda Cranes and goalkeeper Denis Onyango have been voted the best in Africa in 2016. This at the GLO CAF annual… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.