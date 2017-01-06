Nigeria: Glo-CAF Awards - Iheanacho, Iwobi Win Big

Nigeria scooped four awards at the 25th edition of the Glo-CAF Awards held Thursday night in Abuja.

The Super Falcons opened the floor on the night as they emerged winner in the Women's National Team of the Year category. The Nigerian Ladies finished ahead of Cameroon and South Africa.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi were also winners as the Super Eagles duo won the Most Promising Talent and the Youth Player of the Year Award respectively.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, received the awards on behalf of the Arsenal and Manchester City stars who were absent at the ceremony due to club engagements.

Asisat Oshoala capped up the glittering night for Nigeria as she was voted as Women's Player of the Year.

The Arsenal Ladies forward was also quite phenomenal in the period under review for both her London club and the Super Falcons.

Full list of winners

African Player of the Year

Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Player of the Year - Based in Africa

Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) (Winner)

Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe)

Women's Player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies) (Winner)

Elizabeth ADDO (Ghana & Kvarnsvedensik)

Gabrielle ABOUDI ONGUENE (Cameroon & Rossyanka)

Most Promising Talent

Elia MESCHAK (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City) (Winner)

Naby KEITA (Guinea & RB Leipzig)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal) (Winner)

Eric AYIAH (Ghana and Charity FC)

Sandra OWUSU-ANSAH (Ghana and Supreme Ladies)

Coach of the Year

Florent IBENGE (DR Congo national team)

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns) (Winner)

Florence OMAGBEMI (Nigeria women's national team)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns (Winner)

TP Mazembe

Zesco United

National Team of the Year

DR Congo

Senegal

Uganda (Winner)

Women's National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Nigeria (Winner)

South Africa

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA (Winner)

Ghead Zaglol GRISHA

Malang DIEDHIOU

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award

Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d'Ivoire

Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon