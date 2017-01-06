Ghana: Sarkodie Wins Inaugural Edition of Btm Africa's 'Gh Hottest MCs' Contest

NYDJ's BTM Africa has announced which ten rappers make GH Hottest MCs 2016.

The super-list deliberated upon my respected industry players as Da'Hammer, DJ Black, DJ Kess, arts critic Francis Doku and music collector Joshua Adjomah sees Sarkodie emerge tops, winning for himself weekend stay at the all new Bays Lodge & Apartment. He is followed by "god mc" M.anifest, and BBNZ's E. L.

The list also sees vibrant acts Medikal, Edem, Teephlow, Strongman, Kojo Cue, Flowking Stone and Cabum all making the cut.

BTM Africa CEO Ebenezer Donkoh details how the jury arrived at the list; "2016 saw a number of MCs do excellent with their rap game but just like any credible list, we had to go through the task of finding the hottest 10.

The panel but for Hammer of Last 2 Music Group, had to do a great assessment of the individual MCs based on a number parameters including impact (year under review), lyrics, buzz, style and other factors that make them stand out from the crowd.

This year was also subjected to reviews from various radio presenters, DJs and a number of social media influencers to finally arrive at the list we have today"

The inaugural edition, GH Hottest MCs 2016 was sponsored by Kaya Tours Ghana, Bays Lodge & Apartment with support from EOD Partners.

See the full list below:

1. Sarkodie

2. M.anifest

3. E.L

4. Flowking Stone

5. Edem

6. Medikal

7. Strongman

8. Teephlow

9. Cabum

10. Kojo Cue