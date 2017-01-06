6 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Student, 22, Wins Sh1m Lottery

By Hilary Kimuyu

A student from Bungoma County has won a lottery worth Sh1 million.

Josphat Mungai, 22, is one of the 10 winners announced by Pambazuka National Lottery.

They participated in a holiday promotion that closed on New Year's Day.

The others include Francis Yenku, a butcher from Narok, and Robert Nyabiba, a water vendor.

Paul Kinuthia, the firms chief executive officer, said all the winners will be taught entrepreneurial skills in order to spend their winnings wisely.

"The Holiday Jackpot has allowed us to award 10 winners, Sh1 million Kenya each.

"We are glad to be part of making their New Year better by changing their lives through this win," Mr Kinuthia said.

A description about the company posted on its website says it was established last year "To provide revenue-generating entertainment through the sale of an innovative lottery product that provides economic and social benefits to Kenyan as a whole".

To play one must be 18 years old and above.

