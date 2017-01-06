Rwanda: CESB Boosts the Capacities of the Mining Sector

In Vision 2020, Rwanda's Mining Industry, which comprises its mining and quarries industries is targeted to contribute both to Rwanda's economic growth in general and the trade balance in particular, as well as to off-farm employment. Currently, Rwanda counts hundreds of companies involved in Mining and quarries sector, and 225 licenses have been released to various companies, with the hope that annual production can triple from $136 million to US$ 409 million worth of revenue by 2017.

The Capacity Development and Employment Services Board (CESB) has been involved in supporting the building of capacities for mining operators in especially, Mineral recovery, Initial stages of cleaning, environmental standards observation, water disposal mechanisms and mining operational techniques and processing.

CESB has injected Rwf 58 million to train miners in different districts.

Francis Kayumba, Director of Mine Regulation and Inspection Unit in Geology and Mining Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources, says the training aimed at ensuring health and safety in mining practices. "The stakeholders were trained in safety and security during the mining activities . More than 85 per cent of Rwandan mining is implemented by artisanal small-scale miners from local communities and therefore need to be introduced to mining engineering and geology good practices.

"We want to have a sector with people who are trained, who can understand mining techniques. Some companies have started to hire young graduates from IPRC which is contributing to development of institutional capacities. Kayumba says new schools that provide mining courses are coming in to supplement the efforts of building capacities in the sector.

Mineral processing has so far been improved from traditional methods or ground sloshing to new methods that ensure efficiency in mineral recovery.

Trainees were introduced to mining site rehabilitation, waste managementand managing the runoff.

Jonas Hakizinshuti, managing director of ETS Hajos, a mining company in Rwamagana district commended the training and its contributions to the improvement of their work.

"Our workers used to do things unprofessionally. They dug anyhow and they were exposed to accidents. But now, those who were trained have improved their skills and are showing others how it is done. They know where, when and how to mine. There are minimum threats of accidents and there is a big difference in our operations," he said.

Janvier, Manager of New Bugarama Mining Company in Burera district says with the newly acquired skills, safety and performance have greatly improved. "We are using necessary equipment for workers such as industrial boots, gloves, helmets and glasses as well as improved processing machines. We employ no m

The training helped miners improve the working environment as they can now appreciate and implement the requirements to set up an underground mining tunnel, basics for workers' medical insurance status, among others.

After the training, most miners are employing occupational safety measures.

Environment

Trainees were introduced to mining site rehabilitation, waste managementand managing the runoff.

Jonas Hakizinshuti, managing director of ETS Hajos, a mining company in Rwamagana district commended the training and its contributions to the improvement of their work.

"Our workers used to do things unprofessionally. They dug anyhow and they were exposed to accidents. But now, those who were trained have improved their skills and are showing others how it is done. They know where, when and how to mine. There are minimum threats of accidents and there is a big difference in our operations," he said.

Janvier, Manager of New Bugarama Mining Company in Burera district says with the newly acquired skills, safety and performance have greatly improved. "We are using necessary equipment for workers such as industrial boots, gloves, helmets and glasses as well as improved processing machines. We employ no minors in the mining and employees are working in shifts to ensure they are healthy.

There is also clear and efficient mineral recovery and better environmental standards observation, water disposal mechanisms and mining operational techniques and processing.