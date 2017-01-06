Rwanda: AS Kigali Women FC Suspend Coach Nyinawumuntu

Association Sportive de Kigali Women Football Club (AS Kigali) has suspended their head Coach Grace Nyinawumuntu over what has been described as "indiscipline," Times Sport has learned.

According to AS Kigali president, Teddy Gacinya, Nyinawumuntu has been suspended for two months as the club carries out investigation into a "divided squad" where it is reported that some players are given preferential treatment by the coach, an act that has caused division among players.

"We have suspended her for two months, in that period; she will not be allowed to continue her duties in the club, we need to verify what is going on as the players are complaining that they have been divided into two groups," Gacinya confirmed on Thursday.

She added, "We are going to take time to look into what is going on and after we will take the final decision. Some players have complained about being insulted by the coach, who is accused of favoring certain players over others."

Nyinawumuntu became the country's first female professional football coach in 2008 but before, she was the first Rwandan woman to become an international referee in 2004.

Efforts by Times Sport to reach Nyinawumuntu for a comment were futile as she could not answer her phone. She guided AS Kigali to a record seven national women's league titles.

She played in the first national women's team in 2009 though the team never played in major competitions and became the team's head coach in January 2014.