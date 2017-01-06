South Africa: Western Cape Education MEC Congratulates Free State Counterpart On Matric Top Spot

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has congratulated her Free State counterpart, Tate Makgwe, for his province's number one spot in the 2016 matric results.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my colleague MEC Tate Makgoe and the Free State Education Department, as well as all 2016 [National Senior Certificate] candidates across the country," she said on Thursday.

The Free State knocked the Western Cape off the top spot, with a 93.2% pass rate, excluding progressed learners.

She said competition between the provinces was healthy, and that the pupils were the real winners.

Although the Western Cape did not retain the top spot, the province's pass rate went up from 84.7% to 86%.

The province was home to some of the country's highest-performing pupils.

"I acknowledge that there is still much to be done to improve education in this province, especially the inequalities that still exist."

In the Western Cape: 50 847 candidates wrote matric;43 725 passed matric;40.9% got bachelor passes - the highest in South Africa;77.2% passed Mathematics, compared with 74.9% in 2015;73.8% passed Physical Science, up from 73.3% in 2015 and from 52.9% when the current administration took office about seven years ago;

Schafer visited the New Eisleben High School, which had improved its matric pass rate significantly, on Thursday morning. She congratulated acting principal Lindile Kamana, pupils, teachers, and local police for the achievement.

The school increased its pass rate by 21 percentage points, from 47.1% in 2015, to 68.1% in 2016.

"It shows what can be done and I trust this will serve as an inspiration to other schools," said Schafer.

The Western Cape also retained the highest percentage of pupils (64.13%) in the country from Grade 10 to 12.

