Uganda: We Will Ignore Katuntu for Now - FDC

Kampala/Iganga — Angered by remarks made by a senior Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) official and Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu, FDC has said it will ignore the legislator's statements for now and focus on building the party.

Speaking at a New Year football Match at Idudi Primary School in Iganga District on January 31, Mr Katuntu urged FDC members to work closely with their rival NRM party.

The legislator noted that it is time for reconciliation following the divisive 2016 general election.

Mr Katuntu had organised a football match between supporters of the ruling party and FDC. NRM won the match 1-0 and walked away with a bull.

FDC officials peeved

FDC officials observed that Mr Katuntu has severally made the same statements and wondered "whose project" he was executing. Others called him "selfish" and that he had gone against party guidelines.

The FDC deputy secretary general in charge of administration, Mr Harold Kaija, while responding to the remarks, yesterday cautioned Mr Katuntu to go slow with his "schemes".

"We want to ignore Mr Katuntu because we don't know which project he is working on. That approach may work for the people of Bugweri but not for the FDC party. Mr Katuntu has never come to Najjanankumbi to make the same remarks. We are keeping our ears on the ground because his remarks are contrary to what we believe in," Mr Kaija said.

FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju doubted the remarks attributed to the MP.

"I think he was misquoted. This is not the Katuntu I know," he said.

Mr Katuntu's remarks are not in isolation. He recently said although he is a member of FDC, he does not support former FDC presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye's defiance campaign. Such remarks triggered talk that Mr Katuntu could be up to some mischief.

At the football match, Mr Katuntu insisted that: "Iam an MP for all people irrespective of political affliation and I serve them equally."

This was after he was asked whether working with NRM does not contradict his party's ongoing defiance campaign.

Ms Margret Wokuri, former programme controller for FDC presidential flag bearer, described Mr Katuntu's remarks as selfish and against the party guidelines, adding that it would be a "bad marriage".

"Mr Katuntu should look at the people who have abandoned their parties to work with NRM like Mr Aggrey Awori and ask where they are, what happened to them before making a statement that FDC should work with NRM," said Ms Wokuri who doubles as the FDC women activist and chairperson for Mbale District.

"Elections ended and any step towards dialogue is welcome but that does not mean that we abandon our party," she said.

Mr Jack Wamai Wamanga, the MP for Mbale Municipality, said as leaders they ought to learn that the party will lose people but others have to be recruited to ensure the party moves towards its goal.

"We need to build fresh support for the party. It will be disastrous if we don't get rid of moles within our party and we just put fresh paint on the party that lost the 2016 elections,"Mr Wamanga said.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, the Iganga District FDC chairperson, Mr Suleiman Magumba, echoed Katuntu's remarks, saying it was paramount to work with NRM, a party in power. However, Ms Zurah Nabirye, the district chairperson FDC women league, rejected Mr Katuntu's call insisting on defiance to dislodge the NRM party.

The NRM party spokesperson, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, welcomed the idea, saying they have no problem as long as FDC accepts to cooperate with them.