Uganda: Priest Evicts Widow From House

Alebtong — A widow and her three children in Alebtong District have reportedly spent one week sleeping under a tree after her brother-in-law allegedly threw them out of their only house.

Ms Margaret Ajok, 40, claims her brother-in-law, also a Catholic priest, evicted them from the house they were occupying at Eri village in Apala Sub-county.

The priest identified as Fr Boniface Arapa, works in Kampala.

The house he allegedly evicted the woman and her children from was built by Ms Ajok's late husband, Jeje Otim, who died in 1997, and his widow Ajok has been living in the two-roomed house since then.

However, Fr Arapa, who had come back home for the festive season, forced them out of the building.

"Fr Arapa also demolished also demolished the grass-thatched hut which I was planning to temporally live in. We now have nowhere to go," she told Daily Monitor on Wednesday. She added: "I reported the matter to my late husband's clan leaders and police but they have not offered me any help."

Last week, the clan leaders reportedly convened a meeting in an attempt to resolve the matter, but the priest instead became very aggressive.

When contacted, Fr Arapa said he evicted the widow because she had all along been conniving with her neighbours to steal his property.

The priest also claimed the contested house is his.

He said he presented the issue to clan leaders and several meetings were held but his sister-in-law has refused to reform.