Uganda: Kijanangoma Sets Own Coronation Date

Kabarole — The self-proclaimed king of Tooro, Prince David Kijanangoma, has announced that he will be crowned in April.

Addressing journalists at Rwengoma palace in Kabarole District recently, Kijanangoma said the mismanagement of kingdom affairs prompted royals to choose him to take over the throne from his cousin King Oyo Nyimba.

He said the Tooro Elders Forum cannot solve the kingdom problems.

When contacted for comment the Tooro Kingdom spokesperson, Mr Kennedy Gusalire, said Kijanangoma is an imposter who should not be taken seriously.

"Kijanangoma can't be a king unless the government grants him that authority. By law, only king Oyo is recognised. We want the people of Tooro to ignore propaganda being spread by such people with selfish interests,"Mr Gusalire said.

Early last year, Prince Kijangangoma declared himself king of Tooro after accusing King Oyo of incompetence.

He also accused the king of abandoning his palace in Tooro and opting to stay in Kampala which is located in Buganda, another kingdom.

Since his declaration, police have repeatedly frustrated his activities.

He has since vowed that even government will not stop him until his objective is fulfilled.

He bases his claim to the throne on a will of former king George Rukidi in which he allegedly stated that should a king fail in his duties or fall short of the expectations of his subjects, other princes can take over.

Prince David Kijanangoma is a member of the royal clan, the Babiito.

He is the son of late Paul Kijanangoma and Susan Ruth Kugonza. Paul Kijanangoma was the eldest son of King George Rukidi.