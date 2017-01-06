Uganda: Masaka Youth Dismiss UPDF Rebel Claims

Masaka — Youth leaders in Masaka sub-region have criticised the Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) commandant of the Armoured Brigade over rebel recruitment claims.

While speaking at the end of year party organised for soldiers at the Armoured Brigade headquarters at Kassijjagirwa Barracks in Masaka District at the weekend, Brig Joseph Ssemwanga, warned the public against a group of people whom he said were recruiting youth into subversive activities.

Brig Ssemwanga said the army had gathered intelligence about a group of wrong elements, registering youth from districts in Masaka sub-region to join rebellion in DR Congo.

"I advise you not to risk your lives with such subversive activities. The UPDF is strong enough to foil any illegal activities that may disrupt peace and stability.," Brig Ssemwanga said. He further challenged local leaders to dissuade youth in their respective areas from joining such groups.

However, youth leaders in Masaka sub-region have described the commander's claims as deceptive, arguing that he was fed on fake intelligence by officers who intend to defraud army authorities of money by painting false insecurity incidents in the area.

Mr Faiswal Sseruwagi, the Masaka Municipality NRM youth council secretary, dared security to substantiate the claims by showing suspects allegedly arrested in relation to the said subversive undertakings.

'As a youth leader, I do not know of any recruitment taking place. I highly suspect that these false claims are politically motivated to crackdown on the intensified current youth demands for better social services in the area," Mr Sseruwagi said in an interview yesterday.

Mr Sseruwagi, one of the leaders of Youth for National Salvation (YONASA), a regional pressure group mainly comprised NRM youth, who claim to be fighting widespread corruption, human rights abuses and bad governance, argued that security circles could be targeting them in disguise.

Meanwhile, Mr Joseph Ssenzoga, the Greater Masaka regional Forum for Democratic Change secretary general, also refuted rebel recruitment claims arguing that security agencies could be panicking over the ongoing party activities to strengthen their grass-root leadership structures.

When we contacted Mr Maxwell Ogwal, the greater Masaka regional police commander could not confirm the claims, saying they have not received any related report.

"The only incidents have been the usual crimes which police are containing. But if the army has any intelligence contrary to ours, we are yet to receive their briefs," he said.