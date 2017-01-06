Uganda: Church Probes Breakaway Bundibugyo Christians

Bundibugyo — Rwenzori Diocese Bishop Reuben Kisembo and the church leadership have instituted a committee to investigate claims put forward by renegade Christians in Bundibugyo District who have broken away from their mother diocese seeking to be granted their own.

The disgruntled Christians of the Anglican Church, who recently chased away the archdeacon of their church, claimed oppression, mismanagement of funds and other irregularities by their parent Rwenzori Diocese and want to be granted their own, West Rwenzori diocese.

Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, Bishop Kisembo said they had intervened to restore calm among the faithful.

In a telephone interview, Bishop Kisembo said the leadership of Rwenzori Diocese had instituted a committee to investigate the claims of the Anglicans in Bundibugyo.

He said they would soon hold talks with the Christians and amicably come up with an agreeable position.

The bishop declined to disclose the name of the committee head and its composition, saying this would jeopardise their investigations.

The bishop added that he would not make appearances in Bundibugyo immediately, citing insecurity there.

"The way these people evicted our archdeacon was unfortunate. We also needed to have a discussion before these people declared a new diocese, but the appointed committee will first gather information on the ground in Bundibugyo before we intervene," he said.

Bishop Kisembo said Archbishop Stanley Ntagali had been briefed and is yet to respond.

The angry Christians asked Bumadu Archdeacon, Jonathan Kyangasha, who was appointed by the bishop of Rwenzori Diocese, to go back to Rwenzori Diocese.

They are claiming that Bumadu archdeaconry is now the headquarters of the said "new West Rwenzori diocese".

Funds

According to the head of laity at Bumadu Archdeaconry, Mr Robert Kisembo, all Anglican churches in Bundibugyo were ordered not to remit any money to the Rwenzori Diocese.

The chairperson of elders from Bughendera County and a church member, Mr Wilson Mutabazi, who was appointed as head of construction committee for the new diocese, said the funds collected in the festive season would be used to build new structures for the new diocese.