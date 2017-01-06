6 January 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: BBOG Says Recovered Abducted Chibok School Girl On Its List

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: http://www.un.org/
(file photo).
By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — The BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement yesterday confirmed that one of the found abducted Chibok school girl by the Nigeria military is indeed on its list of the missing girls.

BBOG in a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, in Abuja stated: "Having exhausted all our internal verification modalities, our movement can confirm that Rakiya Abubakar Gali (#49 in our list as Rakiya Gali) is indeed one of our missing Chibok girls.

According to Akume, "She is the 24th to return out of 219 missing #ChibokGirls. One hundred and ninety-five (195) remain missing. It is three days to #Day1000 and we remain highly hopeful that the rest of our girls will be rescued and reunited with their families."

Stating further, the statement read: "We commend the Nigerian military, the Multinational Joint Taskforce, the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman announced earlier today that Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-east during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of our abducted Chibok schoolgirls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six-month-old baby.

"According to him, preliminary investigations show she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok, and in Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14 April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists 997 days ago today.

"We commend the Nigerian military, the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), the Civilian JTF, and all the security forces working day and night to rout the terrorists, and return our #ChibokGirls and all others abducted," concluded the release.

More on This

Another Chibok Girl Found With Baby

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri have discovered another abducted Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar, with her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.