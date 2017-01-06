Nigeria: BBOG Says Recovered Abducted Chibok School Girl On Its List

Abuja — The BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement yesterday confirmed that one of the found abducted Chibok school girl by the Nigeria military is indeed on its list of the missing girls.

BBOG in a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, in Abuja stated: "Having exhausted all our internal verification modalities, our movement can confirm that Rakiya Abubakar Gali (#49 in our list as Rakiya Gali) is indeed one of our missing Chibok girls.

According to Akume, "She is the 24th to return out of 219 missing #ChibokGirls. One hundred and ninety-five (195) remain missing. It is three days to #Day1000 and we remain highly hopeful that the rest of our girls will be rescued and reunited with their families."

Stating further, the statement read: "We commend the Nigerian military, the Multinational Joint Taskforce, the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman announced earlier today that Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-east during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of our abducted Chibok schoolgirls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six-month-old baby.

"According to him, preliminary investigations show she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok, and in Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14 April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists 997 days ago today.

"We commend the Nigerian military, the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), the Civilian JTF, and all the security forces working day and night to rout the terrorists, and return our #ChibokGirls and all others abducted," concluded the release.