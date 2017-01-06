Gulu — Burdened by the several legal battles filed against the district by former employees and service providers over failure to pay outstanding debts, indebted Gulu District Local Government leaders have resolved to petition President Museveni to come to their rescue.

During the fourth full council meeting at the District Council Hall on Thursday, councillors unanimously resolved to meet President Museveni for a possible bail out.

Only option?

The decision follows a motion moved by Ms Betty Acan Tino, the councillor representing elderly persons, who reasoned that the indulgence of the President and the central government is needed and the only option.

She also noted that the President's intervention will help save the district from losing funds earmarked for development activities within the district.

However, Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District chairperson, said the President is already aware of the district's woes, especially regarding the payment of former parish chiefs.

He also noted that the President had already assigned a lawyer attached to State House to study the 2012 High court ruling that awarded the former parish chiefs Shs2 billion in compensation after unfair dismissal from service in 2002.

The money has since accumulated to Shs4.4 billion at 18 per cent interest per annum.

Late last year, court bailiffs representing former parish chiefs clashed with district officials at the district headquarters after they raided the offices to execute a warrant of attachment for the district properties.

The Gulu High Court assistant Registrar, Mr Henry Twinomuhezi, in December last year, ordered for the attachment of 23 vehicles belonging to the district in a bid to recover the money.

The district speaker, Mr John Okwonga, has apparently directed that Capt Santos Okot Lapolo, the Resident District Commissioner, should arrange a meeting with the President soon.

Highly indebted

Gulu District is currently battling with 15 different court cases brought against it by its former employees, contractors and individuals who are demanding billions of shillings in unpaid salaries and services.

If the district is to settle all the costs related to the legal suits, it will have to part with at least Shs5.4 billion, almost 25 per cent of its annual budget estimates.