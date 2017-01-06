5 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: You Are a Traitor If You Go to ANC Birthday Celebrations - Malema

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Liquor License Extension for ANC January 8th Celebrations

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema told his Twitter followers on Thursday that those planning to attend the ANC's birthday celebrations this weekend were "traitors".

The African National Congress is set to hold its 105th birthday in Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

"If you are young and find yourself at Orlando stadium on Sunday then you are a traitor, the unemployed and the poor in Soweto must stay home," Malema tweeted on Thursday morning.

According to Malema, the birthday celebrations were only for the wealthy.

"[The] #ANC105 is the festival of the rich," he said.

"The Sunday occasion is for the politically connected black elite, it is their opportunity to show off their ill-gotten wealth."

Malema went on to call on the EFF's coalition partners in the of Johannesburg and Tshwane metros to remove all ANC members in the cities' administrations.

"The @MYANC will not reclaim Gauteng, not even in 2019.The @Our_DA must now remove all ANC deployed cadres in the admin of Joburg and Tshwane," a tweet reads.

"The only way to keep them out of power is to remove anything that smells @MYANC in Joburg and Tshwane," Malema said.

Source: News24

More on This

ANC Unity Not a Pipe Dream - Mantashe

Uniting the African National Congress is not a pipe dream, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.