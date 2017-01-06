Kenya: Communications Authority of Kenya Website Hacked

Communications Authority of Kenya Website was yesterday hacked into by Anonplus, which is part of Anonymous hacker Group.

Anonymous defines Anonplus as a "new social network where there is no fear...of censorship...of blackout...nor of holding back." Anonplus has the goal of creating a decentralized and secure social network where the privacy of the users is valued.

The CA website however, has since been restored and a source from the regulator said that they were working towards mitigating further incidences. He further stated that no data was stolen during the incident.

In the recent past, The Government and Government Agencies websites have been popular hacking targets. This raises the question about the safety of data held by Government as the government and its agencies continue to adopt e-government strategies.