President John Magufuli inspects the site of the proposed construction of Kabyaile Health Centre in Misenyi District, Kagera Region.

In Her Britannic Majesty's language, the word 'deal' (noun) generally means a business transaction, or a bargain; an arrangement for mutual advantage. Thus a dirty deal; a clean deal; a 'raw deal' (describes an iniquitously unfair treatment), and a 'square deal' - implying fair treatment...

But (in Tanzania, at least), the term 'deal' has been corrupted into 'dili' - and its meaning warped to describe a transaction of malfeasance any way you look at it, be it relating to official business or not! But, that's a tale fit to be told another day - perhaps also in a Tanzanian context...

The story here today's about a historic and historical 'New Deal.' This was a strategic policy that was inaugurated in the United States by the 32nd President (1933-1945), Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR), in 1933 to combat the consequences of the economic crisis which was to become known as the 'Great Depression' (1929-39).

In a 100-day Special Session of the US Congress (March 9-to-June 16, 1933), the American Legislature passed social and economic measures as per FDR's strategy that was known as the 'New Deal' and which statutorily lasted from 1933-to-1938.

Looking back, I'm tempted to ask myself if our very own President of the Fifth-Phase Government of the United Republic (Tanzania), Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli (JPM), is on track, implementing a 'New Deal' for Tanzanians...

Very briefly: Roosevelt's New Deal - not to be confused with the 'Fair Deal' of the 33rd US President Harry Truman (1945-53) - was really a series of programmes which were designed and intended to cure the ills (so to speak) of the 1929-39 'Great Depression.'

The programmes were backed by Congressional Laws and presidential Executive Orders during FDR's First Term, 1933-37. They largely focused on Relief, Recovery and Reform (the '3-Rs'): Relief for the unemployed and poor; Recovery of the economy to normal levels, and Reform of the financial system to prevent a repeat depression.

Historians tell us that the New Deal had both supporters ('Liberals') and detractors - with 'Republicans' split asunder, into those who saw the strategy as 'an enemy of business and growth,' and those who accepted some of its aspects, promising to make the whole shebang 'more efficient!'

Politics went on to play a significant part in the New Deal stakes. Even then, the first Republican President elected after the liberal Democrat FDR, Dwight Eisenhower (1953-61), left the New Deal largely intact - and even expanded it in some areas. In the 1960s, Democrat President (1963-69) Lyndon Johnson's 'Great Society' used the New Deal as inspiration for a dramatic expansion of his liberal programmes... Which Republican President Richard Nixon (1969-74) generally retained.

After 1974, however, the call for deregulation of the Economy gained bipartisan support...

But, many of the original 'New Deal' programmes remain active, with some still operating under the original names, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC); the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC); the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The largest programmes still in existence today are the Social Security System, and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

Part of the secret lies in FDR's speech when accepting the 1932 Democratic nomination for President, pledging 'a New Deal for the American people...

'Throughout the nation, men and women - forgotten in the political philosophy of the Government (!) - look up to us here for more equitable opportunity to share in the distribution of the national wealth... I pledge myself to a NEW DEAL for the American people. This is more than a political campaign. It's a call to arms... !'

Sounds like what Tanzanians have been hearing from their - nay: our - President Magufuli beginning with his election campaigns to his swearing-into Office on November 5, 2015, to his inauguration of the 11th Parliament, and subsequent public appearances in religious, social and political engagements...

Oh, surely, the man is fairly and squarely on track in laying the foundation for a 'New Deal' for Tanzanians... Cheers!