5 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wife Kills Hubby for 'Slaughtering Goat for Christmas'

A 31-year-old woman in south eastern Zimbabwe was arrested after she fatally struck her husband with a log for allegedly slaughtering a goat for Christmas, a report said on Wednesday.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Chipo Mandombo struck her husband Lloyd Matupire, 34, with a log after a disagreement over the slaughtering of the goat.

Mandombo repeatedly struck her husband at the back of his head with the blunt log measuring 1.5m.

Matupire was rushed to hospital where he later died on January 1.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that Mandombo had since handed herself in.

The report came just a few months after a jilted woman was sentenced to 17 years behind bars for fatally stabbing her husband after overhearing him telling his mother that he had a child out of wedlock.

Elizabeth Mbulayi, 28, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder. However, she pleaded guilty on a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

