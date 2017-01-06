Nigeria: Mikel Set for China Move

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has passed his medicals and his now set to officially sign a lucrative deal with Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA.

The erstwhile Chelsea midfielder is reported to be offered a £140,000-per-week deal by his new club l.

The 29-year-old spent almost 11 seasons with premier league giants Chelsea after joining from Norwegian side, Lyn Oslo, and the Blues were magnanimous to allow him leave for free despite his contract remaining six months.

Mikel had held talks with Valencia, while Marseille and Inter Milan also showed interest in the Nigerian's services.

It is expected that Mikel will sign a three-year deal with the China club thus starting a new chapter in his career after a successful spell in England, winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

Mikel played in pre-season with Chelsea last summer but then left the squad to lead Nigeria to win an Olympic bronze medal in Rio. That move affected his stay at Chelsea, as he has not found a way back into new Coach's Antonio Conte's plans since.

The Nigeria Captain has played under great managers like Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Felipe Scolari, Andre Vilas Boas, Roberto di Matteo, Guus Hiddink, and Conte.

The official presentation date for Mikel is yet to be announced but he will be in good company in the Chinese league with super stars like Carlos Tevez, Oscar, and even Obafemi Martins who already are plying their trade in the league.