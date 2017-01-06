5 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Battered Journalist Case Deferred Over Sick State Attorney

By Betty Ndagire

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court on Thursday adjourned to January 17 the trial of interdicted Old Kampala police commander Joram Mwesigye who is accused of battering journalists.

The case had come up for further hearing but state attorney Ms Harriet Nakigozi informed court that her colleague Ms Patricia Chingtho who was prosecuting the case was unwell and sought an adjournment which was granted.

Mr Mwesigye is charged with three counts of assault, occasioning bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

His lawyer, Mr Obed Mwebesa, told the trial magistrate Ms Gladys Kamasanyu that he had brought defence witnesses but nevertheless agreed with the adjournment.

The state contends that that on January 12, 2015 at Florida Bar and Guest House along Namirembe Road in Kampala Mr Mwesigye brutally assaulted Mr Andrew Lwanga, a journalist with WBS Television and one Joseph Ssetimba from Bukedde, another local TV.

