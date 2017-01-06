5 January 2017

Uganda: Justice Kavuma Is Retiring, Judiciary Insists

By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala — Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma's name is on the list of judicial officers that the Judiciary recently submitted to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for retirement this year despite claims that his age had been altered and portrayed as younger than he actually has been publicly known.

Speaking to Daily Monitor at his chambers on Tuesday, the Chief Registrar of Courts of Judicature, Mr Paul Gadenya, insisted that Justice Kavuma's name was in December last year forwarded to the JSC in preparation for his successor since he is bowing-out later this year when he clocks the mandatory retirement age of 70.

"The JSC rules require us the Judiciary to submit names of judicial officers who have retiring that judicial calendar year and those who are to retire the following year," Mr Gadenya said. " Indeed Justice Kavuma's name is among those judicial officers to retire later this year according to information we got from the Personnel office," Mr Gadenya added.

Recently, The Observer carried a story saying Justice Kavuma had sworn an affidavit amending his age to reflect he is four years younger than his current officially known age.

However, Mr Gadenya told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the JSC had not written to the Judiciary about Justice Kavuma's alleged amendment of his age and that they would not do so because they had not received any official communication confirming the said change of his date of birth.

When this newspaper contacted the JSC secretary, Ms Rose Nassali Lukwago, about Justice Kavuma's alleged affidavit on his age, she reiterated Mr Gadenya's position that the Judiciary is required to submit names of retiring judicial officers to the Judicial Service Commission to identify their successors.

The JSC's core mandate is to recruit and discipline judicial officers.

When contacted on Tuesday, Justice Kavuma's personal assistant Daniel Lubowa said his boss was not willing to speak to the media about the issue of his age.

Available information indicates that Justice Kavuma was born on September 29, 1948, meaning he is supposed to hang up his boots on September 29 this year after turning 70, the mandatory retirement age.

