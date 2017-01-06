Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi Resumes At Leicester City

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has resumed fully at Leicester City after he was officially unveiled on Thursday by the reigning Premier League champions.

Ndidi trained with the Foxes on Thursday and is set to do that again on Friday even as Coach Claudio Ranieri mutes an early debut for his new Nigerian acquisition.

Ranieri said on Leicester City official website: "We're very happy to have Ndidi here - he's an impressive player with a big future. We've followed him a lot and we hope he can impress our fans quickly".

"He trained well with the squad today (Thursday). It was his first training session so we need to see him tomorrow (Friday) before we decide whether he will play at Everton on Saturday," he said.

Leicester City agreed terms with Genk for Ndidi earlier this week thus further giving depth to Ranieri's midfield options.

The Nigeria international has impressed considerably this season, both in the Belgian Pro League and in the UEFA Europa League where he helped his former club, Genk into the Round of 32

Joining his compatriot, Ahmed Musa, Ndidi has signed a contract to June 2022 and will wear City's no.25 shirt