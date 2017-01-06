Africa: Uganda Yet to File Documents in DR Congo U.S.$10 Billion Plunder Case

Kampala — The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has given Uganda and DR Congo (DRC) up to February 6, 2018 for each to file counter-documents responding to claims presented by each party in a case concerning armed activities on DRC territory by Uganda between 1998 and 2003.

The Hague-based court, in a notice issued last month, said the order took into account "views of the parties, and conscious of the need to rule on the question of reparations without undue delay."

"The subsequent procedure has been reserved for further decision," the notice seen by this newspaper reads in part.

The notice followed a meeting held on November 22 chaired by the court's president Ronny Abraham with representatives of the two countries [Uganda represented by Attorney General William Byaruhanga] over the failure to meet the previous timelines that had been set.

During the meeting, representatives of DRC wished that a maximum time-limit of 12 months be fixed for the preparation of the counter-documents but Uganda suggested 16 months, because the latter had had some 14 months to file a voluminous claim and which it [Uganda] needed time to study and translate.

Representatives of DRC in the meeting, also argued that the victims of Uganda's armed activities on DR Congo have awaited justice for long, and it also had 11 years since (2005) the same court had delivered judgment against Uganda.

ICJ is one of the six organs of the United Nations, and its verdicts are final and binding on states such as Uganda that submit to its jurisdiction.Plunder

Uganda lost the case brought against it by DRC for plunder of its natural resources due to an avoidable mistake by defence attorneys when they submitted to the court as its evidence a report of a commission of inquiry chaired by Justice David Porter, which absolved implicated top government and military officials including Salim Saleh whom a 2001 UN panel of experts named adversely in its report on illegal exploitation of Congo's wealth.

Plunder

Mr Byaruhanga, when contacted declined to discuss the matter because it is before court but maintained that "we have not made any counter-offer."