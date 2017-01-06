Sudan: Minister of Justice Receives National Integrity Report

Nigeria has concluded plans to deploy 800 army personnel to the United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) as part of the… Read more »

The Minister who received, Tuesday, the National Integrity Report, for 2016, from the Organization's Chairman, Dr. Al-Tayeb Mukhtar, his Deputy, Dr. Yasser Mirghani, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Abbas Al-Razam, has affirmed his ministry's readiness to cooperate with the organization to complete legislations and laws to cope with the new developments in the coming stage.

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Maulana , Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nur has commended the efforts being exerted by the Sudanese Transparency Organization and its role in combating corruption.

