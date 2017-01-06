Sudan: Minister of Justice Receives National Integrity Report

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Maulana , Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nur has commended the efforts being exerted by the Sudanese Transparency Organization and its role in combating corruption.
The Minister who received, Tuesday, the National Integrity Report, for 2016, from the Organization's Chairman, Dr. Al-Tayeb Mukhtar, his Deputy, Dr. Yasser Mirghani, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Abbas Al-Razam, has affirmed his ministry's readiness to cooperate with the organization to complete legislations and laws to cope with the new developments in the coming stage.