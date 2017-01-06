Cuito — The deputy governor for Political Affairs of the central Bié province, Carlos Ulombe da Silva, said on Thursday in Cuito city that the compulsory military service in all three branches of the Angolan Armed Forces is a citizen's right and duty.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the military census for mal

Angola



e citizens born in 1999, in this part of the country, the official explained that the Angolan Armed Forces are chiefly tasked to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that FAA is also tasked to guarantee a democratic state and rule of law.

On his turn, the secretary of the Provincial Youth Council, Jonatão Cassapi, said that youths have always been present at all times in the country's history and stressed that it is vital that they remain committed to the challenges of the nation.

To the head of the FAA department for recruitment and mobilization in Bié, Eduardo Armindo, assured that the conditions are created for the assurance of the process, which began on Thursday throughout the country.

During the act, more than 100 young people in Cuito city were briefed on the importance of the military census and learnt that the process covers the national male citizens born in 1999 and the others born in the previous year, which for various reasons had not registered themselves.

At the end of the ceremony, four military census passes were symbolically delivered to four young men.

The ceremony was attended by members of the government, FAA senior officers, religious and traditional authorities and civil society entities, as well as young people interested in the registration.