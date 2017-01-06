6 January 2017

Malawi: Usova Hit Maker Seko Ready With Second Gospel Album

By Chris Loka

Balaka based electric stage performer, Andy Seko, launches his second gospel album "Zizayenda" on April 2 at Sheafer ICA Marquee in the capital Lilongwe.

"All those that have a taste of good music will experience fireworks. We're currently immersed in massive preparations," the pensive artist told Nyasa Times.

According to Seko, he wants to make the launch to be one of its kinds, and said people should be looking forward to the best.

"It will be a serious thing," he said.

He said all particulars for the launch will be announced in due course but that his fans should save the date.

The album, recorded at Island Productions by Gift Chidale and mixed at Mwai K Studios by Kumbu, has eleven songs.

The songs include Mudzililire Nokha, Bulu, Waludzu, Akusowa Mtendere, Bayethe and the popular Usova which is enjoying massive airplay on a number of radio stations and has been a darling for many during his live performances.

In Usova, which features Henry Masamba, Seko chides all those that are involved in ill-happenings that once what they do backfires, they will be in hot soup.

He actually brings a point home that God is "not" surely happy when he sees the massacring of albinos, the ill-treatment of the down-trodden including orphans.

Seko's music careers spans as way back as 1999 when he released his debut album 'Mabwana Inu.'

