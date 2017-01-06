5 January 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF - Lagardère Sports Contract Does Not Contravene Any Legislation

Tagged:

Related Topics

- False information, published in the Egyptian press since yesterday and widely reported around the world, indicates a recommendation for prosecution of the president of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) to the Attorney General of Egypt on corruption charges.

The said recommendation is supposed to be made by the Egyptian Competition Authority, which accuses CAF of violating the competition rules in Egypt regarding the procedure for the allocation of commercial rights for certain CAF competitions for the period 2017- 2028.

It should be noted that in the letter sent to CAF by the Egyptian Competition Authority, there is no mention of any prosecution against the president of CAF, whether for acts of corruption or something else.

The CAF recalls that its Executive Committee, after evaluating the different offers submitted, and in strict compliance with the existing contractual clauses, agreed to renew the contract with Lagardère Sports for the 2017-2028 cycle.

This was done in June 2015. This contract guarantees African football a substantial increase in revenues and substantial funding for the development of football on the continent.

CAF wishes to point out that the contract with Lagardère Sports does not contravene national or supranational legislation, as established by categorical legal opinions in this regard. The marketing zones for audiovisual rights do not apply only to CAF competitions, but correspond to a universally recognized division, notably in the marketing of the rights of sporting events.

It should be noted that even for the FIFA World Cup, commercial rights are ceded for more than one edition in the MENA Zone (Middle East and North Africa). No marketing is done on a country-by-country basis. This is also valid for most European championships.

CAF, which has adequately and independently managed African football over the past 60 years, commit itself to cooperate with all relevant bodies and institutions in strict compliance with its statutes and regulations, its contractual commitments and the legislation in force on the African continent and beyond.

Africa

How to Survive January On a Shoe-String Budget

Hashtags like #shoptillwedrop and #timetospend were the order of the day on social media during the festive season. But… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.