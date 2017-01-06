5 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Nakasero Mosque Police Raid - 14 Released, 4 Others to Be Charged

By Joseph Kato

At least 14 out of the 18 suspects arrested during a police raid on Nakasero Mosque in Kampala on December 27 last year have been released.

The suspects who were today transferred from Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja District to Kampala Central Police Station were released by Police Flying Squad Unit which led the raid.

Those who were released include: Ayub Nyende, Abdul Mu'umin, Umar Kamoga, Ismail Kasibante, Musa Semanda, Juma Kavuma and Hamis Kabwama.

Others are: Ashraf Mawanda, Muhammad Senyonga, Muzamiru Ssekamatte, Abdu Abdallah Isabirye, Hassan Twaha, Shafiq Sebandeke, Abdallah Lubega.

However, four of their colleagues are still being detained and are to be charged in court.

Those who are still being detained and are likely to be charged with terrorism and murder related offences include Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje, former Amir Umah (leader) of Tabliq Muslims, Sheikh Muhammad Buyondo, Abdul Wahaab and Musa Sekandi.

Mr Siraje Kifamba, the acting Nakasero mosque spokesperson confirmed the release.

