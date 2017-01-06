A ZAMBIAN who allegedly impregnated a 14-year-old girl appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday, and was denied bail.

Moses Mushabati (22) was arrested last month when the teenager went to Ngoma clinic to register for antenatal care, and the nurse on duty raised the alarm.

The girl is two months pregnant.

In her statement to the police, the nurse said the girl told her that she knew the man responsible for the pregnancy, leading to Mushabati's arrest.

The nurse also said the teenager admitted that she was living with the man.

Magistrate Vincent Nzaca postponed the case to 16 February 2017.