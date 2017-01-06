Tanzania: Firm Set Plans to Develop Basketball

Planet Social Development (PSD), a non-governmental organization based here has outlined its priorities toward the promotion of basketball in 2017.

Speaking to 'The Daily News yesterday, the executive director of PSD, Kizito Bahati said there are three major areas his organization will focus in its endeavour to see basketball in the region advanced to the desired level.

The former Mwanza Heroes and national team player, Bahati named the Junior Basketball League as the first event and the preparations of the players for the event were almost complete ahead of the event's take off in Dar-es- Salaam at the end of February. Bahati said his training centre will take children graded in U-13, U-15 and U-17 years to the competition.

He, however, called upon the wellwishers to continue supporting his center in order to achieve this year's strategies. Bahati said his center will collaborate with Angelina Foundation to prepare the basketball bonanza for the U-13 boys and girls to be held at the end of this month at Mwanza Eagles court.

He added, in March this year the centre will bring again the United States (USA) based- Minneapolis High School head coach, George Ellis to conduct a two-week basketball training for the children. According to him the centre has managed to draw 300 students in the training course at Mwanza Eagles court in Kiloleli ward.

Elaborating more on the strategies, Bahati said in early July the centre will collaborate with the Mwanza Regional Basketball Association (MRBA) to prepare the team for the Inter Secondary School Basketball League.

Last time the Inter Secondary School Basketball tournament was held in 2007 at Butimba Teachers Training College (TTC) and Taqwa secondary schools emerged the overall winners.