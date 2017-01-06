Tanzania: Let's Turn to Education to Stamp Out This Barbarity

editorial

The incident last week in Mbeya where a farmer was caught red-handed, allegedly exhuming the body of an albino, should serve as a reminder of the delicate situation the country has to deal with to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the people with albinism.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Dhahiri Kidavashari confirmed that the Chapakazi Village farmer was seized digging out the grave of Sister Osisara, an albino who was buried in 2010.

This latest report must serve as a reminder that we still have people among our communities who believe in the magical uses of albino body parts! At least 74 people with albinism have been murdered in the country since 2000.

Such acts taking place in the digital age are a cause of huge embarrassment to Tanzanians in the eyes of the world! We are aware the government has banned the activities of witch-doctors, for it is them who convince the weak-minded amongst our people that albino body parts can be used to make powerful potions that bring good fortune, power and quick wealth.

Efforts such as those of early last year in which 32 witch-doctors were arrested in a campaign against ritual killings should be revived.

We are also aware of completed and ongoing cases facing albino killers and mutilators. Last year alone, 17 people were convicted of albino murders and are now on death row. Similarly, after a surge of albino killings in 2009, the government placed children with albinism in special homes to protect them.

However, we feel that battling the backward beliefs that perpetuate albino killings needs a lot more than authoritative orders and court action. We must expand education delivery to our people--in schools, colleges and village meetings so that all Tanzanians, young and old, learn to discard in total the belief in witchcraft.