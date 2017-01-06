Africa: Why Aren't We Copying Good Things From the West?

column

When "trending" first popped into Internet vocabulary it was huge. New words always, (always), charm us. In Kiswahili we have many: kasheshe, utajiju, fisadi, etc. Well, new stuff is like morning sunshine. Glory, glory Hallelujah.

Trending signifies a topic in question. Happening. Fashion. Right now.

You need to "catch up"-- avoid being left out.

Journalists know this feeling very well. Did you get the news? How come you missed the story, Mr Editor? You got the "scoop"?

You cannot compete with Internet vocabulary. Too fast. Like boxer Muhammad Ali and Bruce Lee combined.

After "trending" came apps or applications.

Directly uploaded to our phones. WhatsApp, Instagram, Skype, dating apps.

You know who feels stressed with all this "stuff"?

My generation. Always complaining, "Ah I can't handle this technology,", "Someone is watching,", "Email? No!" "Too much!.."

Right, so. You know why?

My fellow over-50 folks need glasses to read the tiny letters on our small gadgets known as smart phones. Android phones. Scuffling around searching for reading specs each time the phone bleeps is too much work. Bother.

Understandably true.

My 50-plus generation feels pressured. Rushed. Not all, though. Some of us do LOVE this technology and consume it daily. Like tea. Maandazi. Thirty years ago I used to send articles to the Daily News and Sunday News by post. Then fax was in. You just dropped into shops in big cities then file stories and articles. These days everything is emailed, including payments. Not a week later. Just minutes. There is no need to make long, unnecessary expensive calls. Fast communication. The 21st century trending.

Now this is what should be appreciated. Such tools resemble aeroplanes and cars and watches which we have come to accept as useful discoveries from hardworking scientists and innovators.

And here the question, sneezes.

Despite all that progress, why copy the horrible stuff?

Check out for instance, the rise of cigarette smoking among African youths. In September 2015, I quoted a French tobacco researcher, Mr Christian Chevalier, warning that in the past 10 years, cigarette smoking in Africa has soared in by 70 per cent. He further hinted an increase in fag inhalation by 40 per cent by 2030.

Thirteen years only.

The problem with this smoking menace is that it is really widespread among the youth, rich nations included. Mr Chevalier argued the escalation of cigarette smoking is also going to resemble horrible epidemics like HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and Ebola. Cigarette smoking, scientists have cautioned, causes lung cancer, bad breath, skin texture (for you pretty ladies caring how you look), fatigue, plus terrible, ugly coughs known as kubanja in Kiswahili. Boshoa. Split cough.

But why the African youth?

Seeking trends, youths adore rubbish on the Internet, watch celebrities and well, emulate. Part of the problem lies in progress itself. Smokers always moan about stress. Yes. Stress is also trending. I am so stressed. I need a fag. Nerves.

We live in a world of trends, emulation and copycats. People with confidence and identity issues, see young unhappy, twisted, isolated individuals becoming mass killers and terrorists and they blindly imitate. Monkey football. Parroting.

American values are the most copied. Trending. See young American males wearing trousers hanging, exposing buttocks and mimic that. We think it, is, s-o-o-o-o cool. So cool? R-e-a-l-l-y? This particular fashion is supposed to express prisoners not using trouser belts to shun and elude suicide by hanging.

Rebellion trends, argument echoes. Rebel against the trash system by exposing your underpants and backside. "And I am standing here naked, hangover, still wasted," raps the great Hip Hop poet Eminem in Shady XV.

Over 10 years ago, a black British fashion designer, alleged in an interview in the black London newspaper The Voice that the fad and mode of "hanging trousers " originated from homosexual culture. Back in the 1930s, he charged, for African Americans to be gay was risky and dangerous. Therefore, to identify each other they wore their trousers below the belt, as a hint to fellow minded gay, pals. But why copy such a non-African cultural behaviour? Even if we have a few homosexuals in our society (every society has gays), why these blind imitations?

Why not copy the good stuff?

Why not emulate the scientist who discovered Viagra, and lately found a drug to fight the super bug? Dr David Brown co-invented Viagra in the 1980s.

Superbugs are bacteria that won't be cured by antibiotics.

Why not duplicate such a man and challenge us to resolve our health problems?

Why not ape the way Queen Elizabeth gives honours to high achievers and social heroes. Mohammed Farah, the Somali born athlete known as Mo Farah, was knighted last week and is now Sir Mo Farah. These are things to copy and follow. Would ex-refugee Farah be Sir if he was running in his original homeland?

You tell me.