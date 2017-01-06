South Africa: Dolphins in Control Despite Ackermann Half-Century

Colin Ackermann extended his advantage at the top of the Sunfoil Series run scoring charts with another half-century but it was the Dolphins who held the advantage over the Warriors after day one of their Sunfoil Series clash in Durban on Thursday.

The right-hander hit 81 (156 balls, 8 fours) and extended his season aggregate to 580 runs after his team lost the toss and were asked to bat first at Kingsmead. However, they were bundled out for 231, with the hosts then replying with 39/0 by stumps.

The men from the Eastern Cape will be ruing what could have been as they threw away a good start to 2017 by twice collapsing on the east coast, the second time seeing six wickets lost for only 30 as Senuran Muthusamy claimed a career-best four wickets.

Edward Moore (37) and Gionne Koopman (22) had given the Warriors a decent start as they reached 83/1 just before lunch.

But the loss of the latter as well as Lesiba Ngoepe (4) and Yaseen Vallie (4) left them 99/4 after the interval, before a 102-run fifth wicket stand go them back on track.

Led by top-scorer Ackermann's third 50 of the season to go with his two hundreds as well as Somila Seyibokwe's second - he made 54 (109 balls, 9 fours) - things were looking more positive.

But an outstanding 4/49 by slow left-armer Muthusamy sparked a collapse that ended the Warriors' innings in 80.4 overs.

Injury returnee and Proteas allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo took 2/31 and Mthokozisi Shezi 2/38.

Muthusamy also opened the batting for the Dolphins and was 10 not out at the close, alongside Divan van Wyk (25) as the home side closed 192 runs behind.

