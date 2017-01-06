When Ntsako Osborne Chauke scored full marks for his Physical Science matric exam, officials were shocked and even suspected that the 18-year-old pupil had benefited from an exam paper leak, Limpopo Education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe said on Thursday.

Chauke's exam paper was subjected to a re-mark and an expert was called in to ensure that the Grade 12 pupil from Giyani High School had not cheated. The outcome was unanimous: Chauke had legitimately passed the exam with flying colours.

While, at the time, Chauke knew nothing of the doubts that initially surrounded his results, he told News24 on Thursday that he did not question whether he would do well, because his teachers had always said that he would be the best science student at the school. Little did they know, that Chauke would go on to emerge as the top science student in the province.

"I never expected that. I am still amazed," said an overjoyed Chauke.

"Pupils think that science is a very difficult subject, and it is not. It is about practice and practice."

However, he did not believe that his achievement redeemed his school from being at the heart of a matric scandal after the Maths exam was leaked.

He said a cloud would always hang over the school.

Chauke said he planned to study chemical engineering at Wits University.

Meanwhile, Kgetjepe said that not all the results of schools implicated in the leak would be released yet.

He expressed disappointment that the department officials, who had leaked the papers, were tarnishing the image and credibility of the exam.

"The results for implicated learners in Giyani High School will be withheld as investigations are ongoing," said Kgetjepe.

"We have also blocked the [release of] results of two independent schools, namely New Era in Vhembe district and High Quality in Mopani district."

A private college owner, Tinyiko Elphas Khosa, from New Era College has since been arrested and charged for his involvement in the leak. He will appear in court again on January 30.

