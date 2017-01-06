Ghana: Raila, Joho to Attend Ghana President-Elect Addo's Inauguration

Cord leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will attend the inauguration of Ghana president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo that will take place in the country's capital Accra on Saturday.

Mr Addo of the New Patriotic Party will be sworn in as the fifth president of Ghana after defeating incumbent John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress in last year's elections.

Mr Odinga and Mr Joho left the country for Accra on Friday morning, a statement sent to newsrooms stated.

"While in Ghana, Mr Odinga and his delegation will meet sections of the new administration. He will return to Nairobi early next week," read the statement.

About 11 heads of state and government, two vice-presidents, 13 government representatives, five international representatives of multilateral organisations, and a number of ex-presidents from West Africa and other parts of the world are expected at the ceremony.

Notable opposition leaders expected to attend include Zimbabwe's Morgan Tsvangirai and Uganda's Kizza Besigye.

Incumbent President Mahama lost his bid for a second term by w margin of over 1.5 million votes.

Mr Addo won the seat after two unsuccessful attempts in 2008 and 2012. He won 53.8 per cent of the vote against President Mahama's 44.4 per cent.