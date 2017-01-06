6 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 80-Year-Old Man Lynched for Stealing Chicken

By Alex Njeru

An 80-year old man was lynched in Tharaka Nithi County over claims of stealing chicken.

Mugo Muga from Kamwangu village was killed by a mob early Friday.

Maara OCPD John Njihia said the man was cornered by the villagers at Ms Sophia Kendi's home after she raised alarm.

"According to a neighbour, the deceased was found in Ms Kendi's compound and was hacked to death," said Mr Njihia.

The body was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital and investigations launched.A resident, Mr John Mutembei told journalists that the man has a history of breaking into people's houses to steal household items such as utensils and beddings.

"It was not the first time the man was found stealing such things from his neighbours' houses," said Mr Mutembei.

The OCPD warned locals against killing suspects as it is an offense and anyone found culpable will face full force of the law.

"Suspects are handed over to police so that the due process of law can be followed," said Mr Njihia.

