Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has released an astonishing photograph with the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The award winning actress took the picture with Nana Addo when she paid a courtesy call on the incoming president at his Nima residence.

Nelson is a well-known admirer of the president-elect Nana Addo and she never hid her support for the New Patriotic Party in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

She shared the photograph on her Facebook page.