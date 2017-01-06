5 January 2017

South Africa: Grabouw Fire Battle to Continue Into the Night

Teams of firefighters from Grabouw in the Western Cape will have a busy night as they continue to battle a veld fire on Thursday.

Fire department spokesperson Reinard Geldenhuys said they were battling a line of fire in the mountains.

"On the Grabouw side of our precinct we are dealing with a fire. We are still fighting high up in the mountains. We have redeployed three teams in there tonight, and we will keep putting teams in until the line is out."

The fire was a recurrence of the previous blaze, which they said had been started with malicious intent.

Firefighters were dealing with two other minor blazes. There were no reports of property damage at the time of publishing.

