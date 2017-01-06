6 January 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Hayatou - Soccer a Unifier of the Continent

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — Football has the power to unite people in the conflict-ridden continent, Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Issa Hayatou, said in Abuja.

He spoke late Thursday at the Glo-CAF Awards, Africa's prime annual event honouring standout individuals, teams and officials in the sport.

Hayatou saluted host president, Muhammadu Buhari, and other leaders for neither sparing efforts nor resources in supporting football. "The sport that unites people, spreads peace, preaches solidarity and celebration through collective action," said Hayatou.

The Glo-CAF awards came on the back of a myriad of conflicts afflicting the continent, with host nation Nigeria suffering the Boko Haram terror and resultant hunger.

Apart from the insurgency that has claimed the lives of over 20 million and displaced over 3 million, Nigeria is enduring clashes between communities and herdsmen over land. Several other countries are suffering terror attacks, political strife and drought.

