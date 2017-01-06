6 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Diamond Ring Shame - I'm Not in Defiance of Court Order, Mugabe's Wife Grace Says

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allAfrica.com
(File photo).

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe says she is not in defiance of a court order compelling her to return three properties that she seized from a Lebanese businessman in a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal.

Harare High Court judge Clement Phiri ordered Grace in December to return the properties within 24 hours and to ensure that employees of the Lebanese tycoon Jamal Ahmed returned to their work stations.

The controversial First Lady, who is currently in China accompanying her husband, President Robert Mugabe, who is on his month-long vacation, has not taken any steps since the order was made.

The First Lady's attorneys, Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners, told the local daily News Day newspaper that Mugabe's wife was appealing against the court's decision and therefore, she was not in contempt of court.

"The whole process was wrong as the First Lady was never served with papers and we are challenging that decision. It is wrong to say she has defied a court order because we have already indicated that we are appealing against the ruling to evict those people occupying those properties," Grace's lawyer Wellington Pasipanodya was quoted as saying.

More on This

Threatened with harm

But Ahmed's lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, insisted that the First Lady was in contempt of court.

"You cannot appeal against a provisional order and the order that was made by Justice Phiri has to be complied with," said Mtetwa. "We have since approached the deputy sheriff to evict the people occupying the properties in question because they have refused to vacate voluntarily in compliance with the court order."

Court papers showed that Grace paid the full amount of $1.35m for the ring through a local commercial bank. However, the deal went sour after the First Lady decided that she no longer wanted the polished diamond ring upon delivery and demanded that Ahmed repays the money that she had paid. She also demanded that the money be paid into her private account in Dubai.

The diamond ring was meant to be Mugabe's gift to Grace to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

Court documents also showed that Ahmed could not return to Zimbabwe after he claimed he was threatened with harm by some unnamed security personnel including Grace's son Russell Goreraza, his son-in-law, Simba Chikore and Kennedy Fero, who according to papers before court was part of the First Lady's security team.

More on This

First Lady 'Defies' Court Order

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly defied a High Court order to return three properties she seized from a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.