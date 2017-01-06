6 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Caála Prepares Carnival Parade

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caála — The preparations for the holding of the 2017 carnival parade in Caála municipality, central Huambo province, are already underway, so that on the scheduled date the event may take place without any constraints.

The fact was revealed on Thursday in this locality by the director of the division of social affairs, Emília Nunes Catarino.

She mentioned that the registrations of the groups are already taking place.

The official said that the forecast is to enroll 12 carnival groups, three more than last year, in the children's and adult classes.

She invited the local businessmen to support the organization of carnival, especially in the prizes to the winning groups.

Angola

Owners of Real Estate Flock to Urban Property Tax Payment

A daily average of 40 to 50 taxpayers have flocked on Monday to the 4th Tax Office of the General Tax Administration in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.