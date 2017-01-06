Angola: Huambo - Caála Prepares Carnival Parade

Caála — The preparations for the holding of the 2017 carnival parade in Caála municipality, central Huambo province, are already underway, so that on the scheduled date the event may take place without any constraints.

The fact was revealed on Thursday in this locality by the director of the division of social affairs, Emília Nunes Catarino.

She mentioned that the registrations of the groups are already taking place.

The official said that the forecast is to enroll 12 carnival groups, three more than last year, in the children's and adult classes.

She invited the local businessmen to support the organization of carnival, especially in the prizes to the winning groups.