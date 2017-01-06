South Africa: Cobras Loan Young Star to Knights

The Cape Cobras have offered the Knights the opportunity to utilise the skills of the top-order Boland batsman Keegan Petersen.

Petersen, 23, started his stint with the Knights in the Sunfoil Series clash against the Titans on Thursday.

"We are aware of the silky skills of Keegan. Our decision to enter into a loan agreement with the Knights must not be perceived as a snub, rather, it is an opportunity for him to broaden his skills. We are also ensuring that the best first-class players in South Africa are on the field of play, and not on the substitute bench," said Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of the Cape Cobras.

Petersen struck 86 in his only Sunfoil Series match for the Cobras this season.

He has also been a standout-performer for Boland in the CSA One-day Provincial with a lofty average of 161.

In the 2014/2015-season, Petersen was tremendous for Boland, hammering four centuries with a highest score of 225.

Subsequently, he has plied his trade in a number of matches for the Cape Cobras.

"Currently, Keegan is not one of our first-choice batsmen in the Sunfoil Series and consequently we have decided to temporarily release him on loan to the Knights," said Dien.

"We have no doubt about the potential of Keegan to dazzle. He can play with natural flair and freedom and that is not something that should be frowned upon. Naturally gifted players who attack instinctively do not come along often and we need to nurture them and fine-tune them.

"We trust that upon his return, we can utilise that attacking batting in the One Day Cup competition," Dien added.

"We believe the South African conveyor belt is more important than franchise cricket. Differently stated, developing players that can play in the international arena and strengthening the overall standard of domestic franchise cricket deserves our full-time commitment and attention," Dien said.

Source: Sport24