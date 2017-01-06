6 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Housebreakers Arrested Few Days After Breaking Into Premises

KwaDukuza detectives made a breakthrough when they arrested three suspects who were linked in a housebreaking case at Zinkwazi area, KwaDukuza. They were found in possession of two grass cutting machines. They will appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court soon facing housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

On New Year's Day the victim from Entelberg estate opened a case of housebreaking and theft at KwaDukuza police station after his place was broken into. Three grass cutter machines and hareness to the value of R26 000 were stolen. KwaDukuza detectives started their investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects aged 25 and 27 years old. One grass cutting machine is still missing.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the KwaDukuza detectives for the good work they did in recovering stolen goods and the arrest. These suspects will be profiled to check if they are not wanted for other crimes in the province. I also appeal to the community not to buy any suspected stolen goods and they must report to the police those who are selling them, he said.

